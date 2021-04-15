Advertisement

Kroger Health introduces COVID-19 vaccine ‘focus hour’

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
W.Va. (WSAZ) – Kroger Health is dedicating the first hour of business to administering the COVID-19 vaccine.

Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), is offering the COVID-19 vaccine in all its area pharmacies through its participation in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Partnership plan, and in accordance with the state and local health departments rollout plan.

“We appreciate this collaboration with the CDC as we continue to work to get the citizens of West Virginia vaccinated against COVID-19,” said Chris Koon, health and wellness leader for the Kroger Mid Atlantic division.  “We are strongly encouraging all customers and associates to receive the vaccine to curb the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.  Dedicating this first hour of business to vaccines starting April 22, will help increase our operational capacity and improve accessibility to the vaccine.”

Appointments can be made by visiting kroger.com/covidvaccine or by calling 866-211-5320.

Individuals requesting appointment must meet the criteria for the current phase of the vaccination plan.

There is no charge to individuals and insurance status is not a barrier for vaccination.

As of April 10, the company has administered over 2.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine across 30 states.

