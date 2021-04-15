Advertisement

Lane closures expected along I-64

(ap newsroom)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There will be lane closures in place along I-64 on Friday and Saturday.

From 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on April 16 and 17, there will be closures near milemarker 9 at the Miller Road Overpass Bridge.

Officials say this is to accommodate the installation of piling associated with the ongoing replacement contract for the Miller Road Overpass structure.

Drivers should use caution in the area.

