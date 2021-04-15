Crash causes live wire to fall on road; shuts down street

Charleston, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The 2300 block of 7th Ave. in Charleston is closed early Thursday morning after a car hit a power pole and a live wire is on the road. That’s according to Metro 911 dispatchers.

Dispatchers say the crash happened just before 5:00 a.m. Thursday.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ a live wire is on the road, which has closed 7th Ave. as crews work to safely get the wire off the road.

As of 5:20 a.m., no one had been taken to the hospital.

No word on when 7th Ave. will reopen in Charleston.

