Crash causes live wire to fall on road; shuts down street

Metro dispatchers say the crash happened just before 5:00 a.m. Thursday.(WLUC)
By Sarah Sager
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Charleston, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The 2300 block of 7th Ave. in Charleston is closed early Thursday morning after a car hit a power pole and a live wire is on the road. That’s according to Metro 911 dispatchers.

Dispatchers say the crash happened just before 5:00 a.m. Thursday.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ a live wire is on the road, which has closed 7th Ave. as crews work to safely get the wire off the road.

As of 5:20 a.m., no one had been taken to the hospital.

No word on when 7th Ave. will reopen in Charleston.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

