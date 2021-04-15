Advertisement

Man admits role in a drug trafficking operation

(Phil Anderson)
By WDTV
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Daniel McClung, of Morgantown, has admitted to his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy, announced Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard.

McClung, 40, pled guilty to one count of “Maintaining Drug-Involved Premises.” McClung admitted to keeping an apartment in Morgantown for the purpose of distributing heroin and cocaine base, also known as “crack.” In March 2020 in Monongalia County.

McClung is facing up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $500,000.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Zelda E. Wesley is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Mon Metro Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, and the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office investigated. U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided.

