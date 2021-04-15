Man dies in eastern Ky. shooting

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A man died after a shooting Tuesday in Pike County, Kentucky State Police said.

Troopers said the incident happened at a home along Mossy Bottom Lane, taking the life of Bobby Mccown. He was taken to Pikeville Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say the shooting happened during an altercation involving Mccown and a woman.

No charges have been filed, but the case will be presented to a grand jury in Pike County.

