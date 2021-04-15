Advertisement

Man shot while in his car in Kanawha County

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is suffering non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot in the leg while in his car Thursday afternoon, according to Kanawha County Deputies.

Officials say it happened along Smith Creek Road in Tornado.

There is no word yet on a suspect.

Crews are investigating the incident.

