Man shot while in his car in Kanawha County
Officials say it happened along Smith Creek Road in Tornado.
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is suffering non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot in the leg while in his car Thursday afternoon, according to Kanawha County Deputies.
There is no word yet on a suspect.
Crews are investigating the incident.
