Neighbors adjust to detour in Gallia County

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Kosha Moss runs a convenience store in the Mercerville community of Gallia County.

She says she’s never seen as many customers or as much traffic as she’s noticed in the last three weeks.

“There’s a lot more traffic on the road such as these big semi truckers and just all traffic in general,” Moss said. “Big trucks, dump trucks, just a lot of vehicles, and they don’t slow down.”

All those trucks are going right through her community, using the route as a detour to a major construction project on state Route 7, expected to last through the end of the year.

“We know a lot of trucks in this example use state Route 7, so we need to be able to accommodate those trucks on the detour,” said ODOT press secretary Matt Bruning.

But the designated route ODOT picked is not the one many are taking. Trucks have been advised to use U.S. Route 35 and Interstate 64 in West Virginia as a detour for state Route 7, while auto traffic is being advised to take a local detour on state Route 218 and 553.

Many truckers are still taking the local detour in Gallia County, making things rough for neighbors in the area.

Everyone that is travelling to (U.S. Route) 35 or (Interstate) 64 in Huntington, they’re all traveling (state Route) 218 and the roads were bad anyways,” Moss said. “We can already tell the difference in the roads and the potholes and the slides of the road slipping off. It’s just terrible.”

“We know it’s an inconvenience, unfortunately, but its work that has to get done and certainly when it’s done, certainly when it’s done it will be a better roadway for all users and a safer roadway for everyone driving through that area,” Bruning said.

ODOT is advising that all drivers use OHGO.com to plan your route for any detours or road closures.

