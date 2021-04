CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - OktoberWest 2021 will be held this year.

It was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19.

According to the Charleston West Side organization and Charleston Main Streets, the event will be on September 25.

They plan on having music and craft brews.

More information is set to be released in the coming weeks.

