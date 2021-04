MEIGS COUNTY, Oh. (WSAZ) - One person was injured in Middleport in an accidental shooting.

According to Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood, a gun accidentally discharged inside a home on Leading Creek Road.

It hit a 29-year-old man, who was taken to the hospital.

The sheriff’s office isn’t releasing the name of the victim.

The investigation is ongoing.

