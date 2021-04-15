Reopening of regional Ky. unemployment offices brings relief for those still waiting on checks

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Thousand of Kentuckians are finally getting answers to their questions as regional unemployment offices reopened to provide in-person assistance.

Sharon McKnight says the wait for a phone call from Kentucky’s unemployment system has been frustrating.

“Frustration and a nightmare. I get a call at least three times a week that I’m in queue for a call. I’ve gotten that call for a year,” McKnight said. “You can’t get ahold of anybody.”

McKnight felt lucky she was able to snag an appointment at the office in Ashland.

“It was exciting! I was online, and it said I was the 1,200 person. I thought, oh no, I’ll never get it, but I kept waiting and finally got the appointment for today,” McKnight said. “It was a big relief.”

Larry Kidd also found himself in the same situation as McKnight, waiting for a call back tirelessly without an answer.

“I tried several different phone numbers. I tried talking to different people, still nothing. You sit back and wait, wait, and wait some more,” Kidd said.

Kidd left the offices with a sense of relief, and even better news: his overdue checks should be in the mail within weeks.

“I just wish it was all over for everybody. I know people who haven’t drawn their very first unemployment check since the pandemic started, and the bills keep coming,” Kidd said.”Hopefully, now things straightened out.”

The 9,500 appointments that were available for the next two and a half weeks at these locations are already full.

To schedule one of the appointments that open Monday for May 3, you’ll need to visit kcc.ky.gov. Gov. Andy Beshear said additional days and times will open in the following days, as well.

