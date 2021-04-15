Advertisement

Road closed as crews battle house fire

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Putnam County crews are battling a house fire on Steel Ridge Road.

It broke out around 7:20 a.m. Thursday at a home in the 1500 block.

Everyone made it out safely. No injuries are reported, according to dispatchers.

Steel Ridge Road is closed in that area.

Eleanor, Buffalo, and Red House fire departments are on the scene.

There is not word yet on a cause, or the extent of damage to the home.

