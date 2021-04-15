Scholarship set up for former Wahama football player killed in shooting

MASON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Wahama High School and the family of Kane Roush, a former White Falcon football player, have set up a scholarship in his honor.

According to scholarship organizer Rhonda Wood, the scholarship will be awarded to a Wahama senior who plans on attending college. The first award will be given this spring.

The scholarship was set up after Roush was killed in a shooting in Pomeroy in early April.

Anyone interested in donating to the scholarship fund may send a check to: the Farmers Bank in Mason (PO Box 550, Mason, WV 25260) and write “Kane Roush #15″ on the memo.

You may also donate to the GoFundMe account set up for Roush’s memorial.

