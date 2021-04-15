Senator Rand Paul speaks with WSAZ’s Rob Johnson

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky) talked with WSAZ’s Rob Johnson Tuesday.

Senator Paul talked about Dr. Anthony Fauci, challenging him after he announced during an interview with MSNBC that he believes it’s still not okay for vaccinated Americans to eat and drink indoors. After that interview aired, Senator Paul took to Twitter, calling Dr. Fauci a “petty tyrant” saying “his only real theme is ‘do what I say’ even when it makes no sense.”

Rob Johnson asked Sen. Paul about the tweet and he said, “if you’ve had the disease naturally you now have immunity from COVID but to the variants as well. Same as the vaccine we’re finding the vaccine works for all the variants so instead of scaring people to death if you want people to take the vaccine is to be honest with them, what the risks are, who is at a higher risk, make sure they get vaccinated.”

