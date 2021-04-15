Advertisement

Three facing charges in connection with shooting in Grayson

Officers investigate the scene of a shooting on Fourth Street in Grayson on Tuesday night.
Officers investigate the scene of a shooting on Fourth Street in Grayson on Tuesday night.(Courtesy of Brandon Young)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAYSON, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Grayson Police Chief says three people are facing charges in connection with a shooting.

It happened in the 400 block of East 4th Street Tuesday around 8:40 p.m.

One person injured in Grayson, Kentucky shooting

Police say four people were standing in the street. One of them, James Smith, 22, from Huntington, had a loaded gun and was playing with it and managed to accidentally shoot a woman.

The victim was shot in the stomach, taken to the hospital and released.

Officials say all four of them agreed to make up a story so they wouldn’t get in trouble. The story was that someone had run up the street and shot a woman and took off. After an investigation, police found out that was a lie.

Grayson Police say Smith is charged with wanton endangerment in the 1st degree. Two other people are facing misdemeanor charges.

‘It’s unreal:’ Neighbors react to shooting in Grayson

Carter County EMS, Grayson Fire Department, Carter County Sheriff’s Department, and Kentucky State Police responded to the scene and assisted the Grayson Police Department with the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Major hospitals in Kanawha County are recently starting to see a larger number of patients in...
Hospitals nearing capacity in emergency rooms
Man killed in T-bone style accident
One person was injured in a shooting in Grayson, Kentucky Tuesday evening.
One person injured in Grayson, Kentucky shooting
Security video captured a thief who must have felt like he hit the jackpot.
Woman wishing she hadn’t left $1,100 in unlocked truck
Metro dispatchers say the crash happened just before 5:00 a.m. Thursday.
Crash causes live wire to fall on road; shuts down street

Latest News

COVID-19 in Ohio | No deaths, 2,164 new cases
Safely travel in 2021
Safely travel in 2021
IV Therapy with Living Well
IV Therapy with Living Well
Corona Calculus with Tony Cavalier
Corona Calculus with Tony Cavalier
Andy shares your weather videos, photos on Studio 3 | April 15
Andy shares your weather videos, photos on Studio 3 | April 15