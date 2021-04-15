Three facing charges in connection with shooting in Grayson

GRAYSON, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Grayson Police Chief says three people are facing charges in connection with a shooting.

It happened in the 400 block of East 4th Street Tuesday around 8:40 p.m.

Police say four people were standing in the street. One of them, James Smith, 22, from Huntington, had a loaded gun and was playing with it and managed to accidentally shoot a woman.

The victim was shot in the stomach, taken to the hospital and released.

Officials say all four of them agreed to make up a story so they wouldn’t get in trouble. The story was that someone had run up the street and shot a woman and took off. After an investigation, police found out that was a lie.

Grayson Police say Smith is charged with wanton endangerment in the 1st degree. Two other people are facing misdemeanor charges.

Carter County EMS, Grayson Fire Department, Carter County Sheriff’s Department, and Kentucky State Police responded to the scene and assisted the Grayson Police Department with the investigation.

