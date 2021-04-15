Transportation officials: Watch the road for children

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Bus drivers in Kanawha County got together Thursday morning to count illegal passes and talk about the dangers they pose to students.

Normally in the spring, the county sends a day’s worth of illegal passing reports to the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services.

Because of the pandemic, those surveys aren’t being accepted on the national level, but drivers are still keeping track of them on the local end.

Bus drivers said it’s still important to make the public aware of the dangers that illegal passing can bring. They say it happens almost every day.

Video provided by the county showed several instances of cars passing stopped school buses. One instance shows a car passing a bus right before a child was about to cross the street to board the bus.

“It happens all the time but in 21 years that I have been working I have never experienced anything like that,” said Tricia Jarrell a school bus aide in Kanawha County.

Transportation officials say drivers need to always be careful, especially this summer.

“We will have buses on the road this summer with summer programs. (That’s) when they aren’t used to us being out at all,” said Jimmy Lacy, a county transportation official.

Numbers from Thursday’s illegal passing survey will be available next week.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.