Advertisement

Transportation officials: Watch the road for children

Bus drivers in Kanawha County got together Thursday morning to count illegal passes and talk...
Bus drivers in Kanawha County got together Thursday morning to count illegal passes and talk about the dangers they pose to students.(chaelesse delpleche)
By Chaelesse Delpleche
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Bus drivers in Kanawha County got together Thursday morning to count illegal passes and talk about the dangers they pose to students.

Normally in the spring, the county sends a day’s worth of illegal passing reports to the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services.

Because of the pandemic, those surveys aren’t being accepted on the national level, but drivers are still keeping track of them on the local end.

Bus drivers said it’s still important to make the public aware of the dangers that illegal passing can bring. They say it happens almost every day.

Video provided by the county showed several instances of cars passing stopped school buses. One instance shows a car passing a bus right before a child was about to cross the street to board the bus.

“It happens all the time but in 21 years that I have been working I have never experienced anything like that,” said Tricia Jarrell a school bus aide in Kanawha County.

Transportation officials say drivers need to always be careful, especially this summer.

“We will have buses on the road this summer with summer programs. (That’s) when they aren’t used to us being out at all,” said Jimmy Lacy, a county transportation official.

Numbers from Thursday’s illegal passing survey will be available next week.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Major hospitals in Kanawha County are recently starting to see a larger number of patients in...
Hospitals nearing capacity in emergency rooms
Man killed in T-bone style accident
Security video captured a thief who must have felt like he hit the jackpot.
Woman wishing she hadn’t left $1,100 in unlocked truck
One person was injured in a shooting in Grayson, Kentucky Tuesday evening.
One person injured in Grayson, Kentucky shooting
Metro dispatchers say the crash happened just before 5:00 a.m. Thursday.
Crash causes live wire to fall on road; shuts down street

Latest News

wsaz
Neighbors adjust to detour in Gallia County
A man from Charleston pleaded guilty Thursday to a federal charge of conspiracy to distribute 5...
W.Va. man faces up to 40 years in prison for federal drug crime
wsaz
Wahama starts scholarship fund in former football player's honor
Kane Roush scores a touchdown in Wahama's win over Weirton Madonna in the 2012 WVSSAC state...
Scholarship set up for former Wahama football player killed in shooting
Officials say it happened along Smith Creek Road in Tornado.
Man shot while in his car in Kanawha County