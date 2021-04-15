Advertisement

Tri-State Stem+M Early College High School

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Next month high school seniors will graduate and if this past year hasn’t been stressful enough - they now have to decide what to do with their lives after they get the diploma. Luckily for those high school students there is a place for you to learn and decide what your future looks like.

Maggie Piakowski is a student at the Tri-State Stem+M Early College High School and she shares how the stem school has helped her for the future.

The Tri-State Stem+M school will be holding open house events. April 22nd and 29th students can come from 5p.m. to 7p.m. As well as May 4th, 13th, 20th and 25th from 5p.m. to 7p.m.

To learn more about the Tri-State+M Early College High School’s website.

