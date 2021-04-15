Vaccine clinic Thursday evening in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Scioto County Health Department is holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

It will be Thursday, April 15, from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. in the lobby of the the Scioto County Courthouse located at 602 7th Street in Portsmouth.

They will have the Moderna vaccine and will offer first or second doses.

You should use the 6th Street entrance.

Walk-ins are welcome and encouraged, according to Scioto County Emergency Management.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.