Walmart converting employees from hourly roles to full-time

(kxii)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
(CNN) - Walmart is planning to convert more staffers to full-time jobs.

By the end of the year, the retailer expects two-thirds of employees will be out of hourly roles and into full-time positions.

Walmart says that means they’ll have about 100,000 more full-time employees than they had five years ago.

This is all part of the company’s initiative to promote job stability and retain workers.

Recently, Walmart raised its hourly wages to an average of about 15 dollars an hour.

