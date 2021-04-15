Westwood Fire Department seeks community support to earn $750,000 grant

WESTWOOD, Ky (WSAZ) - Like most people, Jennifer Edmonds hopes she never needs the fire department. If she ever would, though, Edmonds says it’s nice to know the Westwood Volunteer Fire Department can be there in minutes.

“To know that the fire department is right down the street from me is very important, because I know that if anything happens around us, that they’re going to be here in just a moment’s time,” Edmonds said.

However, Westwood volunteers are now in a position of needing a little help from the same people they are here to serve.

“I just hope they’re understanding of what we’re trying to do,” Westwood Volunteer Fire Department Capt. Richard Jones said.

What they are trying to do is convince more than 300 households to take a little time to fill out some personal information, so firefighters can get those forms back to FIVCO Area Development District by August.

If they can do that, they’ll receive a $750,000 grant from the state to improve their fire station.

“We possibly could add on for bunk rooms, a sauna room for when we have structure fires to get all the chemicals out of our body. It’s just to better serve the area is what the money’s for...it’s just to remodel the station. This station is sixty years old or more,” Westwood Volunteer Fire Department Capt. Josh Evans said.

Evans says these forms are kind of like a short census. Each of them is one page and they ask questions, such as your income and how many people live in your household.

“I would’ve been one of the first ones to sign it, to be honest with you,” Edmonds said.

People’s homes are selected at random by a computer-generated system, and Edmonds is still on the waiting list. However, she encourages everyone to do their part in lending a hand.

Evans says he wants to assure people that their personal information will not be shared with anybody outside of the FIVCO database.

He also says, for safety sake, these firefighters will show up at your house in uniform and in a marked car.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.