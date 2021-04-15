Advertisement

Woman wishing she hadn’t left $1,100 in unlocked truck

By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The possibility of thieves is enough to persuade most people not to leave valuables in their cars overnight.

One woman who lives on West Road in Huntington says getting distracted proved extra costly.

The woman, who didn’t want to be identified, says she forgot to bring in $1,100 in cash from her unlocked truck in her driveway Tuesday night.

She says $600 of that was intended for her son’s effort to restore an old car, and the other $500 was for repaying a loan from her mother.

A thief who went through car after car in the area early Wednesday morning must’ve felt like he hit the jackpot.

“She never leaves her purse in the car,” the victim’s mother-in-law, Melinda Perry, said. “It was just an accident. She left it in one night, and it just happened to be that night.”

The thief was caught on the family’s security camera. He also stole a gun out of another vehicle in the driveway.

“It really ticks me off somebody is taking something from my children that they’ve worked hard for,” Perry said.

Up the road, Tom Spence says around 2 a.m. Wednesday, his grandson caught the thief in the act going through his car.

“(My grandson) saw the dome light on and door open, and he saw someone in the vehicle and hollered at him, and he just took off like a scared rabbit,” Spence said.

State Police say they’ve gotten reports of a rash of car break-ins in the Westmoreland and Spring Valley areas.

“It’s very aggravating that you lay down in the evening to try to get some rest, and people just come by stealing stuff,” Spence said.

Spence says the thief had gone through his truck, but nothing valuable had been left in it to steal.

