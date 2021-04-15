Advertisement

W.Va. man faces up to 40 years in prison for federal drug crime

A man from Charleston pleaded guilty Thursday to a federal charge of conspiracy to distribute 5 grams or more of methamphetamine.(wcax)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Charleston pleaded guilty Thursday to a federal charge of conspiracy to distribute 5 grams or more of methamphetamine, acting U.S. Attorney Lisa G. Johnston said in a release.

Adam Matthew Denson, 33, faces up to 40 years in prison when he’s sentenced July 14.

Investigators say Denson conspired with others to distribute meth three times in Charleston. They say it happened in August 2019.

According to the release, the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team (MDENT) conducted the investigation.

