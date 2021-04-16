Advertisement

2 more deaths, 57 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kanawha County

Two more COVID-19-related deaths are reported in Kanawha County, West Virginia.
Two more COVID-19-related deaths are reported in Kanawha County, West Virginia.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 4:55 PM EDT
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two more COVID-19-related deaths are reported in Kanawha County.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department made that announcement Friday, saying the victims were a 63-year-old woman and an 81-year-old man. Their deaths bring the countywide death toll to 309 people.

Health officials also are reporting 57 more cases since Thursday. The county has had 14,180 total cases, including 11,922 confirmed cases.

As of Friday, active cases stood at 562 people. There have been 13,309 recoveries.

