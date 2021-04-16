Advertisement

Argument over vehicle leads to gunshot

Handcuffs image
Handcuffs image(Source: Associated Press)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Two people are in jail after an argument over a vehicle that ended with a shot fired.

It happened Thursday afternoon in Jackson County.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a woman called and said that a man had pulled a gun on her at a residence on Franklin Valley Road and fired the gun by her head.

The man, James Williams, 46, called moments later, saying the woman rammed his vehicle and his gun went off when he tried to grab her keys, deputies say.

Investigators say they found out that a family member allegedly asked Williams to get the keys from the woman. When he tried to get the keys, an argument started between them. The woman tried to leave and rammed Williams’ vehicle.

While holding his gun, Williams tried to get the keys from her ignition and the gun went off. Deputies say the bullet missed the woman and was later found in the passenger side door.

The sheriff’s office says Williams is being held at the Jackson County Correctional Facility on a felony charge of improperly handling of a firearm. Additional charges are pending.

The woman is being held for a failure to appear warrant from the Jackson County Municipal Court. She may also face charges depending on the investigation, deputies say.

The incident is under investigation.

