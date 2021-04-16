Advertisement

Ashley HomeStore outlet opens in West Virginia

Ashley HomeStore Outlet in St. Albans(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new store has opened in the St. Albans area.

Ashley HomeStore has opened an outlet location. It’s the first outlet location in the area and second one for the company.

They opened their doors Friday morning.

Employees say they’re able to offer quality furniture at a low price for one reason, they build it.

The General Manager, Ed Sharps, says they have become the number one furniture manufacturer in the world.

The store is located at 1473 MacCorkle Avenue.

