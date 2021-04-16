Advertisement

Balloon release for high school student killed in shooting

On Friday, family and friends gathered at Laidley Field for a balloon release to honor KJ.
On Friday, family and friends gathered at Laidley Field for a balloon release to honor KJ.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The community has come together for a memorial service to honor the teenager killed in a shooting.

Kelvin ‘KJ’ Taylor was killed last Wednesday while standing on the corner of Glenwood Avenue and Central Avenue on Charleston’s west side.

On Friday, family and friends gathered at Laidley Field for a balloon release to honor KJ.

He attended Capital High School. He was set to graduate next month and played basketball and football for Capital. During his junior year, he was named 1st team All-MSAC and caught 4 touchdowns and 427 yards.

The funeral service was held Friday morning at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.

‘We lost a neighborhood hero’ | Family, community says a final farewell to teenage shooting victim

Taylor was the victim of a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, April 7 just after 8 p.m. The vehicle of interest in this homicide case was located in Kanawha County by police earlier this week.

The Charleston Police Chief said officers are working around the clock to try and solve the case and asked for thoughts and prayers for Taylor’s family.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide is urged to contact the Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division, 304-348-6480.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened at the intersection of Virginia Street and Court Street.
Police investigate fatal shooting; no foul play suspected
Multiple shooting victims are being reported at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis.
UPDATE | 8 dead, multiple injuries at mass shooting in Indianapolis
Metro dispatchers say the crash happened just before 5:00 a.m. Thursday.
Crash causes live wire to fall on road; shuts down street
One person was injured in Middleport in an accidental shooting.
One injured in accidental shooting
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers need your help finding a pickup truck involved in a deadly...
Driver wanted in deadly hit-and-run incident

Latest News

That's a Wrap! | April 16
That’s a Wrap! | April 16
HGTV's Ben and Erin Napier helping rural communities
HGTV’s Ben and Erin Napier helping rural communities
Environmental solutions for Earth Day
Environmental solutions for Earth Day
Dogwood Winter with Tony
Dogwood winter with Tony
Stauffer's Animal Crackers celebrate 150 years
Stauffer’s Animal Crackers celebrate 150 years