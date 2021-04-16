Balloon release for high school student killed in shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The community has come together for a memorial service to honor the teenager killed in a shooting.

Kelvin ‘KJ’ Taylor was killed last Wednesday while standing on the corner of Glenwood Avenue and Central Avenue on Charleston’s west side.

On Friday, family and friends gathered at Laidley Field for a balloon release to honor KJ.

He attended Capital High School. He was set to graduate next month and played basketball and football for Capital. During his junior year, he was named 1st team All-MSAC and caught 4 touchdowns and 427 yards.

The funeral service was held Friday morning at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.

Taylor was the victim of a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, April 7 just after 8 p.m. The vehicle of interest in this homicide case was located in Kanawha County by police earlier this week.

The Charleston Police Chief said officers are working around the clock to try and solve the case and asked for thoughts and prayers for Taylor’s family.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide is urged to contact the Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division, 304-348-6480.

