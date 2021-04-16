‘Breakthrough’ cases of COVID-19 reported in WV; leaders encourage vaccine

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia state leaders say odds are that when you get the COVID-19 shot, you’re likely good to go.

“The odds are so phenomenal that you’re not going to get it back, it’s off the chart almost,” said Gov. Jim Justice (R-W.Va.).

But a small percentage of those who have gotten the vaccine still contract COVID.

State officials announced Friday that 129 people have tested positive for breakthrough cases of the virus, meaning these cases have come from one of the over 480,000 West Virginians to be fully vaccinated.

With cases still popping up, state leaders are still encouraging everyone to get the shot. They say it will give you a level of protection that going without can’t guarantee -- even if you’ve had COVID-19 before.

“If we look at case mortality rate among all people, it’s about 1.8 percent of people that test positive for COVID, die of COVID across all ages,” said West Virginia Coronavirus Czar Dr. Clay Marsh. If you look at the vaccines, it is one ten thousandths of a percent of people that die of COVID.

“Even if you have had COVID and recovered from it, you really benefit from the vaccination particularly with the variants,” Marsh added. “Native immunity to the virus is less good than the shot, but the combination of having recovered from the virus and getting the shot is by far the best immunity from all the variants as well.”

According to state leaders, the amount of vaccine doses administered in the Mountain State has dropped to about 84 percent.

