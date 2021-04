INEZ, Ky. (WSAZ) - A car burned in dramatic fashion along a road in Inez, Kentucky.

Firefighters say the car had been left off the side of the road. They think it may have been abandoned along Rockcastle Road near Spring Branch.

No one was hurt.

Emergency crews had the road blocked while they worked to put out the fire. It started about 5a.m.

