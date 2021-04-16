COVID-19 death reported in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Another death related to the coronavirus has been reported in Boyd County.

According to the Emergency Operations enter, there have been 74 total deaths since the pandemic started.

There are nine new positive cases as of April 16.

Overall, there have been 4,718 COVID-19 cases.

12 more recoveries were reported. 3,022 people have recovered since the outbreak began.

