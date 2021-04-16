Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday

Courtesy of AP Images
Courtesy of AP Images(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority are holding a coronavirus vaccination clinic.

It will be on Saturday, April 17 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

Appointments for new doses have been given to individuals age 16 and older, according to health officials.

Vaccines are by appointment only.

The health department says if the KCHD administered the first dose of your Moderna vaccine between March 15 through March 20 or the first dose of your Pfizer vaccine March 22 through 27, you should have gotten a call from them scheduling the second dose of your vaccine. If you got your first dose those dates and you have not yet gotten your second dose, you’re asked to come to Saturday’s clinic at the same time as the appointment for your first dose.

There will be drive-through vaccines available on the Coliseum’s Lee Street parking lot. You can only go through the mobile vaccine site if you have an appointment for a mobile or drive-through vaccine.

Free parking is available at the Coliseum’s Quarrier Street parking garage.

The clinic is a partnership between KCHD, KCEAA, the city of Charleston, Kanawha County Commission, Charleston Area Medical Center, Thomas Health Systems, West Virginia Health Right, Family Care, the University of Charleston and the West Virginia National Guard.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Metro dispatchers say the crash happened just before 5:00 a.m. Thursday.
Crash causes live wire to fall on road; shuts down street
One person was injured in Middleport in an accidental shooting.
One injured in accidental shooting
Security video captured a thief who must have felt like he hit the jackpot.
Woman wishing she hadn’t left $1,100 in unlocked truck
One person and a dog were found dead inside a trailer after a fire early Thursday morning.
Crews working to identify victim in fatal fire
Police identified 27-year-old Miles Jackson as the man who died in a shootout inside a hospital...
Fatal police shooting at Ohio hospital caught on officer bodycams

Latest News

Ohio Mother Confronts Thieves
Ohio Mother Confronts Thieves
Ohio IEDS In Bag
Ohio IEDS In Bag
It happened at the intersection of Virginia Street and Court Street.
Police investigate fatal shooting
Two arrests, more expected following drug investigation
Two arrests, more expected following drug investigation