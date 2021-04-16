COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority are holding a coronavirus vaccination clinic.

It will be on Saturday, April 17 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

Appointments for new doses have been given to individuals age 16 and older, according to health officials.

Vaccines are by appointment only.

The health department says if the KCHD administered the first dose of your Moderna vaccine between March 15 through March 20 or the first dose of your Pfizer vaccine March 22 through 27, you should have gotten a call from them scheduling the second dose of your vaccine. If you got your first dose those dates and you have not yet gotten your second dose, you’re asked to come to Saturday’s clinic at the same time as the appointment for your first dose.

There will be drive-through vaccines available on the Coliseum’s Lee Street parking lot. You can only go through the mobile vaccine site if you have an appointment for a mobile or drive-through vaccine.

Free parking is available at the Coliseum’s Quarrier Street parking garage.

The clinic is a partnership between KCHD, KCEAA, the city of Charleston, Kanawha County Commission, Charleston Area Medical Center, Thomas Health Systems, West Virginia Health Right, Family Care, the University of Charleston and the West Virginia National Guard.

