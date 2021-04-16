Advertisement

Deputies investigating alleged drive-by shooting

(ap newsroom)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged drive-by shooting.

Deputies say it happened on Cambria Road just south of Oak Hill around noon Thursday.

The caller told law enforcement the driver fired two shots at their home. The driver then took off on Route 93 toward Ironton.

Officers say they are searching for a faded blue pickup truck with a faded blue camper top.

No other details have been released.

