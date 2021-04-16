HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The legend of Dogwood Winter has been a staple in Appalachia for generations. If you are new to the DW game, basically in mid-April when the dogwood trees his their peak full bloom spring colors, a spell of damp, cloudy, chilly weather arrives. That lore is a spot on descriptor of our weather this week. And news flash, DG often features a few frosty morns!

Friday will dawn with a spring chill in the air. School bell temperatures will hover in the mid and upper 30s with areas of frost common where skies cleared overnight. While Kentucky landscapes were more likely to have frost at dawn, the trend of breaking clouds on satellite late Thursday night suggested the risk of frost would also spill into Western West Virginia and Southern Ohio.

Friday will feature a mix of clouds and sun (more sun that Thursday hence less clouds) with afternoon highs nearing 60. Friday night Huntington is starting its sesquicentennial celebration with an outdoor concert at the Edwards Stadium. Plan on an evening where temperatures fall below 50 for the drive home.

Saturday will turn cloudy with the chance of afternoon showers coming in from the west. The MU Green and White game kicks at 3pm with a chance of showers by game’s end.

Sunday too will continue the trend of DW with clouds and cooler than normal temperatures and oh yeah a chance of showers. Weekend highs will be near 60.

