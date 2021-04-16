Advertisement

Driver wanted in deadly hit-and-run incident

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers need your help finding a pickup truck involved in a deadly hit-and-run incident in the Lucasville area.

Troopers say it happened about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 7000 block of Miller’s Run-Fallen Timber Road.

Investigators say a man was hit while outside his vehicle near his home, and the pickup driver fled the scene. The victim was transported from the scene and later died from his injuries.

According to the OSHP, troopers are looking for a dark, older, small body pickup truck. Anyone with information is asked to call the OSHP at 740-354-2888.

