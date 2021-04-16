Advertisement

Family, community says a final farewell to teenage shooting victim

Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Family and friends are gathering Friday afternoon to remember the life of an 18-year-old Capitol High School student and athlete killed by gun violence.

Kelvin ‘KJ’ Taylor will be laid to rest Friday following memorial services at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center and Laidley Field.

The viewing for Taylor took place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Funeral proceedings will begin at 11 a.m. followed by a memorial service at Laidley Field that is open to the public.

TO WATCH THE MEMORIAL SERVICES LIVE: CLICK HERE.

During the service, Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said KJ was a ‘superior athlete’ but ‘most importantly a good kid with a really kind heart.’

Taylor was the victim of a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, April 7 just after 8 p.m.

Officials say the teenager was at the corner of Glenwood Avenue and Central Avenue when he was shot and killed.

This week, the vehicle of interest in this homicide case was located in Kanawha County by police.

Vehicle of interest located in teen homicide investigation

Anyone with information regarding the homicide is urged to contact the Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division, 304-348-6480.

Charleston community marches in response to recent violence

