Advertisement

Family, community say final farewell to beloved teenager

Cousin: ‘I would be selfish to have one favorite memory of KJ’
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A sea of blue and white filled Laidley Field as hundreds of family and friends gathered Friday to honor the life of an 18-year-old high school athlete killed by gun violence.

Kelvin ‘KJ’ Taylor was killed Wednesday, April 7 while standing on the corner of Glenwood Avenue and Central Avenue on Charleston’s West Side.

When balloons were released Friday afternoon in his honor, cheers of “We love you, KJ” could be heard for miles.

“There were so many little kids out here watching the balloons go up. It’s the same kids that watched him score touchdowns. He didn’t know this, but he tremendously touched those kids’ lives because, you know, they are going to follow in his footsteps to be able to use sports to get to college,” said Turan Rush, a cousin of Taylor’s.

As the sun shone down on a community brought together in the face of a tragedy, friend after friend stepped forward to share their favorite memories.

“It’s beautiful ... to be sad in one moment, but happy in the next,” said Diablo Brown. “My heart goes out to the family. The violence must stop soon.”

Taylor was well known for his bright spirit on and off the field.

“There’s too much to remember. I would be selfish to have one favorite memory of KJ,” Rush said. “Even on the worst days K brought people together, and on the good days K brings people together.”

KJ Taylor attended Capital High School. He was set to graduate next month and played basketball and football for Capital. During his junior year, he was named first team All-MSAC and caught four touchdowns and ran 427 yards.

The funeral service was held Friday morning at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened at the intersection of Virginia Street and Court Street.
Police investigate fatal shooting; no foul play suspected
Multiple shooting victims are being reported at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis.
UPDATE | 8 dead, multiple injuries at mass shooting in Indianapolis
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers need your help finding a pickup truck involved in a deadly...
Driver wanted in deadly hit-and-run incident
Metro dispatchers say the crash happened just before 5:00 a.m. Thursday.
Crash causes live wire to fall on road; shuts down street
One person was injured in Middleport in an accidental shooting.
One injured in accidental shooting

Latest News

Appalachian Power customers could be seeing a monthly rate increase by next January to help the...
Appalachian Power seeks rate increase approval from W.Va. PSC
Family, community say final farewell to beloved teenager
Family, community say final farewell to beloved teenager
Family, community says a final farewell to teenage shooting victim
wsaz
State leaders report "break through" cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia