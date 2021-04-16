Family, community say final farewell to beloved teenager

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A sea of blue and white filled Laidley Field as hundreds of family and friends gathered Friday to honor the life of an 18-year-old high school athlete killed by gun violence.

Kelvin ‘KJ’ Taylor was killed Wednesday, April 7 while standing on the corner of Glenwood Avenue and Central Avenue on Charleston’s West Side.

When balloons were released Friday afternoon in his honor, cheers of “We love you, KJ” could be heard for miles.

“There were so many little kids out here watching the balloons go up. It’s the same kids that watched him score touchdowns. He didn’t know this, but he tremendously touched those kids’ lives because, you know, they are going to follow in his footsteps to be able to use sports to get to college,” said Turan Rush, a cousin of Taylor’s.

As the sun shone down on a community brought together in the face of a tragedy, friend after friend stepped forward to share their favorite memories.

“It’s beautiful ... to be sad in one moment, but happy in the next,” said Diablo Brown. “My heart goes out to the family. The violence must stop soon.”

Taylor was well known for his bright spirit on and off the field.

“There’s too much to remember. I would be selfish to have one favorite memory of KJ,” Rush said. “Even on the worst days K brought people together, and on the good days K brings people together.”

KJ Taylor attended Capital High School. He was set to graduate next month and played basketball and football for Capital. During his junior year, he was named first team All-MSAC and caught four touchdowns and ran 427 yards.

The funeral service was held Friday morning at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.

