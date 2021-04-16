Family heartbroken after dog theft

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A family is hoping for help after what they call a brazen theft of a beloved family pet.

Samuel and Dorothy Finley say their dog Jack, who they’ve had 13 years, feels more like a family member than a pet.

“I just want my dog back,” Dorothy said.

“He was a lapdog, he loved to sit on my lap,” Samuel said.

Samuel says last Wednesday, he let the dog out to play in their yard in Oppy in Martin County.

Around noon, he saw a newer model gold minivan stop in front of his home on Route 292.

“They slid their door open, and he’s really friendly,” Samuel said. “He just hopped in.”

Samuel says his shouts to stop were ignored.

“They opened the side door and picked him up with my husband yelling ‘Don’t take my dog,’” Dorothy said.

“I was waving my arms and hollering, and they just went right on down the road,” Samuel said.

Samuel says he grabbed his keys and tried to chase after the minivan, but after coming to a red light, he felt any chance of catching up was lost.

“The way people are nowadays, they have no respect, no morals, and if they see something they want, they take it,” he said.

“He (Jack) has medical conditions, and these kidnappers have no inclination what he needs,” Dorothy said.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Department says deputies have looked into the case. So far, they’ve not had any luck finding the dog.

Another Martin County resident says they’ve seen Facebook posts about two other dog thefts in recent weeks.

When asked what message she’d want to share with the thief, Dorothy said, “You have broken my heart, and I am so afraid he will die in your care.”

Dorothy says they just want the dog returned -- no questions asked.

