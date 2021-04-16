Advertisement

Highlanders beat rival Cabell Midland in sectional championship

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -In a much anticipated matchup between #1 Cabell Midland and #2 Huntington, the 2nd half told the story.

Huntington held onto a slight 25-24 lead going into the 3rd quarter but then quickly went on a 9-0 run to set the tone for the rest of the game. The Highlanders held a double digit lead on their way to a 60-47 win to take the Region IV Section 1 championship.

Cabell Midland had won the last two games in this series and both teams have aspirations for the state tournament.

