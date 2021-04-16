Advertisement

Human remains found in eastern Ky. considered ‘historical’

Possible human remains found in Martin County, Kentucky.
Possible human remains found in Martin County, Kentucky.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Human remains found in the Tomahawk area of Martin County are considered historical and not part of a crime scene, Kentucky State Police said Thursday.

The remains were found earlier this week along South Milo Road.

Investigators say the State Medical Examiner’s Office and an archaeologist from the Kentucky Heritage Council helped classify the remains as historical.

The remains were returned to their original site, and the landowner asks the public to respect the site and not trespass on the property, according to KSP.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Major hospitals in Kanawha County are recently starting to see a larger number of patients in...
Hospitals nearing capacity in emergency rooms
Man killed in T-bone style accident
Security video captured a thief who must have felt like he hit the jackpot.
Woman wishing she hadn’t left $1,100 in unlocked truck
Brad Malagarie of Mississippi was a healthy man until last week when he suffered a stroke.
‘Young, healthy’ South Mississippi man suffers stroke hours after receiving J&J vaccine
Metro dispatchers say the crash happened just before 5:00 a.m. Thursday.
Crash causes live wire to fall on road; shuts down street

Latest News

An elderly man says he witnessed his dog being taken, and his shouts at the thief to stop were...
Family heartbroken after dog theft
At Thursday’s Kanawha County Board of Education meeting, Alexa Morton was named Teacher of the...
Kanawha County Schools recognizes 2021 Teacher of the Year
An elderly man says he witnessed his dog being taken, and his shouts at the thief to stop were...
Family heartbroken after dog theft
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers need your help finding a pickup truck involved in a deadly...
Driver wanted in deadly hit-and-run incident