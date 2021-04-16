Kanawha County Schools recognizes 2021 Teacher of the Year

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A milestone award was given to a Kanawha County teacher Thursday evening.

At Thursday’s Kanawha County Board of Education meeting, Alexa Morton was named Teacher of the Year.

Morton is special education teacher at Ruffner Elementary. She accepted the award alongside her class support dog, Forest.

Kanawha County Superintendent Tom Williams said Morton knew she wanted to work in special education since helping in classes while attending George Washington High School.

“I’m just really thankful to all of you who said all these wonderful things about me and make my job easier every day. I wouldn’t be able to do it without the amazing team of people that I work with at Ruffner,” Morton said.

