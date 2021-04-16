Advertisement

Lane closures on I-64 in Cabell County

Officials say this is to accommodate the installation of piling associated with the ongoing...
Officials say this is to accommodate the installation of piling associated with the ongoing replacement contract for the Miller Road Overpass structure.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There are lane closures in place along I-64 in Cabell County.

From 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on April 16 and 17, there will be closures near milemarker 9 at the Miller Road Overpass Bridge.

Officials say this is to accommodate the installation of piling associated with the ongoing replacement contract for the Miller Road Overpass structure.

Drivers should use caution in the area.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened at the intersection of Virginia Street and Court Street.
Police investigate fatal shooting; no foul play suspected
Multiple shooting victims are being reported at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis.
UPDATE | 8 dead, multiple injuries at mass shooting in Indianapolis
Metro dispatchers say the crash happened just before 5:00 a.m. Thursday.
Crash causes live wire to fall on road; shuts down street
One person was injured in Middleport in an accidental shooting.
One injured in accidental shooting
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers need your help finding a pickup truck involved in a deadly...
Driver wanted in deadly hit-and-run incident

Latest News

The Charleston Mayor speaks at the funeral for 18-year-old high school student and athlete...
Charleston Mayor says "our communities must do better" at funeral for high school student
Handcuffs image
Argument over vehicle leads to gunshot
Governor Justice holds press conference
Brazilian variant of COVID-19 detected in W.Va. according to Governor
Ashley HomeStore Outlet in St. Albans
Ashley HomeStore outlet opens in West Virginia