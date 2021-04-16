Lane closures on I-64 in Cabell County

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There are lane closures in place along I-64 in Cabell County.

From 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on April 16 and 17, there will be closures near milemarker 9 at the Miller Road Overpass Bridge.

Officials say this is to accommodate the installation of piling associated with the ongoing replacement contract for the Miller Road Overpass structure.

Drivers should use caution in the area.

