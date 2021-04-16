Advertisement

Multiple victims after shooting at FedEx facility

Multiple shooting victims are being reported at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 1:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WSAZ) - Multiple victims are being reported at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis.

The local NBC affiliate, WRTV, is reporting a shots fired call came in around 11 p.m. Thursday.

The FedEx facility is near the Indianapolis International Airport.

At this point, the Metropolitan Police Department isn’t releasing information on how many people have been shot, nor their conditions.

A spokesperson with the police department said the shooter apparently took his own life and that there is no threat to the community.

Family members who have relatives at the FedEx are being asked to meet at a nearby hotel.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

