Police investigate fatal shooting

It happened at the intersection of Quarrier Street and Court Street.
It happened at the intersection of Quarrier Street and Court Street.(John Greene/WSAZ)
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 7:53 AM EDT
UPDATE | 4/16/21 @ 8:15 a.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County deputies now tell WSAZ that the shooting in front of the Kanawha County Courthouse did not involve foul play.

However, deputies are still investigating and looking for surveillance video to confirm that it was not a murder.

Deputies have not released the victim’s name nor any other information.

They did confirm that the gunfire was around 7 a.m. Friday.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police are on scene of a fatal shooting, according to Charleston Assistant Fire Chief Wanner.

It happened at the intersection of Quarrier Street and Court Street.

The call came in around 7:00 Friday morning.

The victim was found sitting on a bench outside of the Kanawha County Courthouse.

The Kanawha County Sheriff Crime Scene Unit has just arrived to the courthouse to begin collecting evidence and to process the scene.

Virginia Street is blocked at Goshorn Street.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.

This is a developing story.

