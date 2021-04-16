Advertisement

Retired Geauga County, Ohio, Sheriff, K9 partner die on same day

Midge will be buried by his side
Retired Geauga County Sheriff Dan McClelland's trusted K9 and faithful companion, Midge, died...
Retired Geauga County Sheriff Dan McClelland's trusted K9 and faithful companion, Midge, died just hours after him and will be buried at his side.(Source: Geauga County Sheriff's Office)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Retired Geauga County Sheriff Dan McClelland died Wednesday and hours later, his K9 partner Midge also passed away.

Both McClelland and Midge retired in 2016.

It is with a heavy heart that I inform the residents of Geauga County that Retired Sheriff Dan McClelland has passed...

Posted by Geauga County Sheriff on Wednesday, April 14, 2021

McClelland was with the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office for 44 years, the last 13 as sheriff.

Midge, a miniature Chihuahua-rat terrier mix, holds the Guinness World Record as the smallest certified police dog in the world.

Today, we mourn, with broken hearts, the passing of Retired Geauga County Sheriff Dan McClelland. Sheriff McClelland was...

Posted by Burton Village Police Department on Wednesday, April 14, 2021

“Sheriff McClelland, you didn’t just leave the sheriff’s office a better place, this world is a better place because we had the pleasure of knowing you, and we were all lucky enough to call you a friend and colleague,” posted the Burton Village Police Department on Facebook.

Thank you to those who have started dropping off flowers.

Posted by Geauga County Sheriff on Wednesday, April 14, 2021

McClelland’s obituary says Midge will be buried at his side.

Copyright 2021 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened at the intersection of Virginia Street and Court Street.
Police investigate fatal shooting; no foul play suspected
Multiple shooting victims are being reported at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis.
UPDATE | 8 dead, multiple injuries at mass shooting in Indianapolis
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers need your help finding a pickup truck involved in a deadly...
Driver wanted in deadly hit-and-run incident
Metro dispatchers say the crash happened just before 5:00 a.m. Thursday.
Crash causes live wire to fall on road; shuts down street
One person was injured in Middleport in an accidental shooting.
One injured in accidental shooting

Latest News

An Arizona family's dog somehow survived after jumping off a cliff and falling 200 feet.
Simba the goldendoodle survives fall off 200-foot cliff
Appalachian Power customers could be seeing a monthly rate increase by next January to help the...
Appalachian Power seeks rate increase approval from W.Va. PSC
This image from Chicago Police Department body cam video shows the moment before Chicago Police...
Video: Chicago police critics call for charges in shooting of boy
The Japanese delegation walks off the plane after Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga...
Japan, US showcase alliance, resolve in dealing with China
President Joe Biden announces a new partnership with Japan at a press conference with the...
Biden announces new partnership with Japan