Seven arrested, suspected drugs seized by law enforcement

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) – A probation visit Thursday uncovered suspected cocaine, methamphetamine and other evidence related to drug trafficking activity, according to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office.

The Portsmouth Municipal Court Probation Department, assisted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force, Portsmouth P.D. S.W.A.T., and Ohio Adult Parole Authority, conducted a probation visit at an apartment located along Kendall Avenue.

Once inside, Michayla Weaver, 20, of Portsmouth was arrested.

The sheriff’s office says Weaver had an indictment for her arrest issued by the Scioto County Common Pleas Court for felony drug charges.

Other arrests included, Richard Scott, 57, of Portsmouth. He was arrested on a warrant for violating felony probation, issued by the Scioto County Common Pleas Court.

Ryan Gifford, 42, of Lucasville, Ohio was arrested on outstanding warrants issued by Portsmouth Municipal Court and New Boston Village Court.

A 17-year-old from Portsmouth was also arrested on a warrant for violating probation and being considered a runaway.

During the operation, officers also discovered a substance suspected of being methamphetamine. Officials say the discovery led task force detectives to obtain a search warrant for the apartment.

Detectives found 28 grams of suspected cocaine, 13 grams of suspected methamphetamine, digital scales, approximately $3,000 cash and additional evidence related to drug trafficking activity.

David Jordan, 52, who lived in the apartment, Karlin Hart Jr., of Dayton, Ohio, and a 16-year-old also from Dayton were charged with possession of drugs.

Weaver and Scott were also charged with possession of drugs.

Task force detectives did attempt to charge an additional individual, but decided to pursue charges at a later time due to the individual’s medical condition.

All adult arrestees were placed in the Scioto County Jail while the juvenile arrestees were placed in a detention facility in Chillicothe, Oh.

All arrestees were to be arraigned in Portsmouth Municipal Court or Scioto County Juvenile Court on Friday, April 16th, 2021. The case will eventually be forwarded to the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office to be presented to a Scioto County Grand Jury for the consideration of additional felony drug - related charges and additional arrests are expected to be made.

