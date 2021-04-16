Two arrests, more expected following drug investigation

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police say they pulled heroin, meth, guns and cash out of two houses on the city’s west end Thursday night.

According to police, Pamela McCoy was arrested at her home on 3rd Street West.

Alissa Perkins was arrested at her home on Washington Avenue. Police say that is where the bulk of the narcotics and cash was found.

Both women are charged with possession with intent to deliver.

According to police, the haul included 133 grams of suspected heroin, 135 grams of crystal meth, more than $22,000 in cash, and three guns.

Police say more arrests are expected in the case.

