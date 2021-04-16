Advertisement

Two arrests, more expected following drug investigation

Two women have been arrested following drug investigations in the city of Huntington.
Two women have been arrested following drug investigations in the city of Huntington.(WJHG/WECP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police say they pulled heroin, meth, guns and cash out of two houses on the city’s west end Thursday night.

According to police, Pamela McCoy was arrested at her home on 3rd Street West.

Alissa Perkins was arrested at her home on Washington Avenue. Police say that is where the bulk of the narcotics and cash was found.

Both women are charged with possession with intent to deliver.

According to police, the haul included 133 grams of suspected heroin, 135 grams of crystal meth, more than $22,000 in cash, and three guns.

Police say more arrests are expected in the case.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Metro dispatchers say the crash happened just before 5:00 a.m. Thursday.
Crash causes live wire to fall on road; shuts down street
One person was injured in Middleport in an accidental shooting.
One injured in accidental shooting
Security video captured a thief who must have felt like he hit the jackpot.
Woman wishing she hadn’t left $1,100 in unlocked truck
One person and a dog were found dead inside a trailer after a fire early Thursday morning.
Crews working to identify victim in fatal fire
Police identified 27-year-old Miles Jackson as the man who died in a shootout inside a hospital...
Fatal police shooting at Ohio hospital caught on officer bodycams

Latest News

Highlanders win sectional
#1 Midland vs. #2 Huntington
The W.Va. State Board of Education approved a plan to close Cedar Grove Middle School.
West Virginia State Board of Education approves school closure
Rand Paul challenging health officials
Rand Paul challenging health officials
Saying "Goodbye" to a community school
Saying "Goodbye" to a community school
Vaccine distribution breakdown by state
Looking at vaccine distribution throughout the Tri-State