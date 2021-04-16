West Virginia State Board of Education approves school closure

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Board of Education unanimously approved a request from Kanawha County School leaders to close Cedar Grove Middle School.

As a part of the plan, the middle school students will go to DuPont Middle School.

WSAZ reported earlier this year that KCS has requested money from the state School Building Authority to renovate the current school building, which houses both middle and elementary students, to be appropriate for only the elementary students.

The plan also includes removing two ends of the current building to get the school out of the flood zone.

