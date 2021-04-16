Advertisement

West Virginia State Board of Education approves school closure

The W.Va. State Board of Education approved a plan to close Cedar Grove Middle School.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 12:18 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Board of Education unanimously approved a request from Kanawha County School leaders to close Cedar Grove Middle School.

As a part of the plan, the middle school students will go to DuPont Middle School.

WSAZ reported earlier this year that KCS has requested money from the state School Building Authority to renovate the current school building, which houses both middle and elementary students, to be appropriate for only the elementary students.

The plan also includes removing two ends of the current building to get the school out of the flood zone.

