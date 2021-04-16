Advertisement

WSAZ Now Desk | Working to recruit next generation of law enforcement

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Local, state and federal law enforcement agencies will be on hand Saturday at BridgeValley Community & Technical College to talk with interested candidates about joining the force.

The event will happen from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will give those in attendance a chance to learn more about the opportunities available.

Tony Rausa, a supervisory special agent with the FBI, joins the WSAZ Now Desk says recruiting has been difficult in recent years across the board, and they’re hopeful this event will help with those efforts.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened at the intersection of Virginia Street and Court Street.
Police investigate fatal shooting; no foul play suspected
Multiple shooting victims are being reported at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis.
UPDATE | 8 dead, multiple injuries at mass shooting in Indianapolis
Metro dispatchers say the crash happened just before 5:00 a.m. Thursday.
Crash causes live wire to fall on road; shuts down street
One person was injured in Middleport in an accidental shooting.
One injured in accidental shooting
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers need your help finding a pickup truck involved in a deadly...
Driver wanted in deadly hit-and-run incident

Latest News

The Charleston Mayor speaks at the funeral for 18-year-old high school student and athlete...
Charleston Mayor says "our communities must do better" at funeral for high school student
Officials say this is to accommodate the installation of piling associated with the ongoing...
Lane closures on I-64 in Cabell County
Handcuffs image
Argument over vehicle leads to gunshot
Governor Justice holds press conference
Brazilian variant of COVID-19 detected in W.Va. according to Governor