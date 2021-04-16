WSAZ Now Desk | Working to recruit next generation of law enforcement

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Local, state and federal law enforcement agencies will be on hand Saturday at BridgeValley Community & Technical College to talk with interested candidates about joining the force.

The event will happen from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will give those in attendance a chance to learn more about the opportunities available.

Tony Rausa, a supervisory special agent with the FBI, joins the WSAZ Now Desk says recruiting has been difficult in recent years across the board, and they’re hopeful this event will help with those efforts.

