Arts and crafts festival underway

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Spring Arts and Crafts Festival is taking place Saturday and Sunday in South Point.

The festival, which takes place at the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, runs from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday, and then again from 12 noon until 6 p.m. Sunday.

The chamber says the festival will have craft vendors, as well as food trucks on site.

