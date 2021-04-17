Arts and crafts festival underway

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Spring Arts and Crafts Festival is taking place Saturday and Sunday in South Point.

The festival, which takes place at the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, runs from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday, and then again from 12 noon until 6 p.m. Sunday.

The chamber says the festival will have craft vendors, as well as food trucks on site.

