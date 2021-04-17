Cedar Grove VFD members honored by State Fire Marshal

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Several members of the Cedar Grove Volunteer Fire Department were honored Friday by the West Virginia State Fire Marshal after showing excellence in bravery and heroism.

On March 27th, a pediatric patient who was not breathing, was brought into the fire department.

Four members began working on the child until a crew arrived to take the child to the hospital for treatment and further observation.

The patients family reached out to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office to let them know about the life-saving measures the workers did to revive the child.

The fire department says the patient made a full recovery.

