Charleston community comes together to celebrate the life of K.J. Taylor

By Tori Yorgey
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The celebration of life for K.J. Taylor brought many community members together Friday.

“We just are all coming together because, he actually really loved Second Avenue, Second Avenue was like a home to him,” said Taylor’s friend, Ekia Wicker.

Friday was filled with events to honor Taylor, beginning with services and ending with a block party on Second Avenue in Charleston.

“This is just something he would really like to do,” said Wicker. “He just liked being around everybody on the West Side, when the West Side came together.”

During the block party at the Second Avenue Community Center, dozens of people showed up in their Capital High School blue and silver, or wearing photos of Taylor or angel wings with Taylor’s football and basketball numbers. They remembered Taylor by holding the event at his favorite spot and doing one of the things he loved most: playing basketball.

“This is what we needed, we needed to do something positive so we can quit burying our children,” said Rosebud Cunningham, who said Taylor was like a grandson to her. “Every time you turn around, somebody is dying, these kids are our future.”

Friends of Taylor say he wanted to have a sports complex facility on Charleston’s West Side so that the community would have a place to go and hang out. Cookie Miller, who lives on Charleston’s West Side and is very active in the Second Avenue Neighborhood Center says he’d like to make that dream a reality.

“We need an inside facility, that’s really (what) it comes down to, if we get an inside facility, a lot of things would change,” Miller told WSAZ. “Look at these kids out here, we need a place, a safe haven to go to. We don’t have that.”

Miller, along with other Second Avenue Center officials say they hope to hold even more community events in the very near future.

