COVID-19 in W.Va. | 446 new cases, 3 new deaths

7,317 cases are active.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 3 additional coronavirus-related deaths have been reported within the last 24 hours.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of April 17, 2021, there have been 2,602,762 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 148,517 total cases and 2,780 total deaths.

The deaths include a 91-year old male from Raleigh County, an 81-year old male from Wood County, and an 87-year old female from Hampshire County.

446 new cases were received in the last 24 hours.

7,317 cases are active.

There have been 138,420 recoveries.

678,940 total first doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered and 499,540 are fully vaccinated.

CASES PER COUNTY:

